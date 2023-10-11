BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] – find out why.

First Majestic Silver Corporation [NYSE: AG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.68% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.36%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that First Majestic Announces the Opening of a Minting Facility.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2023) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its 100%-owned and operated minting facility, First Mint, LLC (“First Mint”). Located in the State of Nevada, United States, First Mint will expand upon First Majestic’s existing bullion sales through vertically integrating the production of investment-grade fine silver bullion. This will allow First Majestic to sell a substantially greater portion of its silver production directly to its shareholders and bullion customers.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

“The decision to open our own mint was made to ensure our bullion store has adequate supplies in order to fulfill customers demand,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO. “Last year, we sold over 440,000 ounces of silver bullion, generating over $11 million in revenue. However, sales could have been substantially higher had we not been constrained by limited supply from our minting partners due to the incredible demand the silver industry is currently experiencing. By minting our own silver, we are able to reduce unit production costs and expedite delivery time to our customers. In time, our goal is to sell 100% of the silver we produce directly to the physical market.”.

Over the last 12 months, AG stock dropped by -38.15%. The one-year First Majestic Silver Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.4. The average equity rating for AG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.46 billion, with 286.93 million shares outstanding and 280.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, AG stock reached a trading volume of 4848175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $8.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

AG Stock Performance Analysis:

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -8.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.01 for First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.66, while it was recorded at 5.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Majestic Silver Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +1.45. First Majestic Silver Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.31.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now -3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.57. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] managed to generate an average of -$32,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.First Majestic Silver Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.43 and a Current Ratio set at 2.89.

AG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corporation go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.