Bloom Energy Corp [BE] moved up 8.63: Why It’s Important

Bloom Energy Corp [NYSE: BE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.63% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.69%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Bloom Energy Installs First Fuel Cells in Taiwan.

First step in 10 MW Unimicron fuel cell contract commissioned 6 months from order.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) has installed the first phase of a 10 megawatt (MW) solid oxide fuel cell contract with Unimicron Technology Corp., a chip substrate and printed circuit board maker (PCB) in Taiwan. The space-saving Energy Server™ installation was delivered within five months from order and commissioned within three weeks from delivery, demonstrating Bloom Energy’s ability to quickly dispatch power.

Over the last 12 months, BE stock dropped by -36.08%. The one-year Bloom Energy Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.63. The average equity rating for BE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.57 billion, with 223.86 million shares outstanding and 193.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, BE stock reached a trading volume of 6363047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bloom Energy Corp [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $25.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corp is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

BE Stock Performance Analysis:

Bloom Energy Corp [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -24.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.01 for Bloom Energy Corp [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.37, while it was recorded at 11.05 for the last single week of trading, and 17.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bloom Energy Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corp [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.77 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. Bloom Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.14.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -19.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corp [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.28. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corp [BE] managed to generate an average of -$119,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Bloom Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.07.

Bloom Energy Corp [BE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.