Alight Inc. [ALIT] moved up 3.64: Why It’s Important

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] closed the trading session at $6.84 on 10/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.72, while the highest price level was $6.85. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Alight and Socially Determined Sign a Multi-year Agreement to Transform Employee Wellbeing Through Comprehensive Social Risk Data and Analytics.

The agreement provides Alight with exclusive access to the leading social determinants of health dataset in the market to better serve Alight’s clients.

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider, and Socially Determined, a social risk data and analytics company that empowers organizations to manage risk and improve outcomes, today announced a new partnership aimed at reshaping the landscape of employee wellbeing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.18 percent and weekly performance of 1.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, ALIT reached to a volume of 6539704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $12.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.21.

ALIT stock trade performance evaluation

Alight Inc. [ALIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, ALIT shares dropped by -7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.87 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.65, while it was recorded at 6.61 for the last single week of trading, and 8.72 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.21 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alight Inc. [ALIT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to 10.30%.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.