Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -66.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Akero Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AKRO] price plunged by -62.61 percent to reach at -$30.39. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Akero Therapeutics Reports Encouraging 36-Week Analysis of 96-Week Phase 2b SYMMETRY Study, with a Trend on Fibrosis Improvement and Statistically Significant Results for NASH Resolution, Markers of Liver Injury and Fibrosis, Insulin Sensitization and Lipoproteins.

22% (28mg EFX) and 24% (50mg EFX) of patients experienced at least a one-stage improvement in liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH by week 36, compared to 14% for placebo.

4% of patients in each EFX dose group experienced a three- or two-stage reversal of fibrosis with no worsening of NASH, compared to 0% for placebo.

A sum of 31929009 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 734.98K shares. Akero Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $19.87 and dropped to a low of $14.76 until finishing in the latest session at $18.15.

The one-year AKRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.18. The average equity rating for AKRO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKRO shares is $67.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Akero Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akero Therapeutics Inc is set at 4.68 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.50.

AKRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.76. With this latest performance, AKRO shares dropped by -63.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.88 for Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.13, while it was recorded at 42.10 for the last single week of trading, and 45.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akero Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AKRO is now -45.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.35. Additionally, AKRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO] managed to generate an average of -$2,948,237 per employee.Akero Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.78 and a Current Ratio set at 29.78.

AKRO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akero Therapeutics Inc go to -14.60%.

Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AKRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AKRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AKRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.