89bio Inc [ETNB] Is Currently -37.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

89bio Inc [NASDAQ: ETNB] loss -37.06% or -5.76 points to close at $9.77 with a heavy trading volume of 12150771 shares. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that 89bio Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Grants have an exercise price per share that is equal to the closing price of 89bio’s common stock on the Grant Date. The Inducement Grants will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s start date, and thereafter the remainder of the shares vest in 12 equal quarterly installments, subject to each employee’s continued employment with 89bio through the applicable vesting dates.

It opened the trading session at $11.17, the shares rose to $11.28 and dropped to $9.4135, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETNB points out that the company has recorded -31.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 973.33K shares, ETNB reached to a volume of 12150771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 89bio Inc [ETNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETNB shares is $38.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for 89bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-11-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 89bio Inc is set at 1.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.33.

Trading performance analysis for ETNB stock

89bio Inc [ETNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.12. With this latest performance, ETNB shares dropped by -41.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.62 for 89bio Inc [ETNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.12, while it was recorded at 14.26 for the last single week of trading, and 15.63 for the last 200 days.

89bio Inc [ETNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ETNB is now -64.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 89bio Inc [ETNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.20. Additionally, ETNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 89bio Inc [ETNB] managed to generate an average of -$2,267,244 per employee.89bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.96 and a Current Ratio set at 18.96.

89bio Inc [ETNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 89bio Inc go to 11.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at 89bio Inc [ETNB]

The top three institutional holders of ETNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ETNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ETNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.