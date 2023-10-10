why Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.25

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [NYSE: TEVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.37% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.89%. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Teva to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results at 8 a.m. ET on November 8, 2023.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today that it will issue a press release on its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Following the release, Teva will conduct a conference call and live webcast, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

In order to participate, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

Over the last 12 months, TEVA stock rose by 1.85%. The one-year Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.95. The average equity rating for TEVA stock is currently 2.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.89 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.36M shares, TEVA stock reached a trading volume of 16933157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

TEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.89. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.96 for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.75, while it was recorded at 9.27 for the last single week of trading, and 9.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.78.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 8.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.21. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 246.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] managed to generate an average of -$214,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

TEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR go to 1.60%.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TEVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.