why Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.21

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [NYSE: GFI] gained 4.37% on the last trading session, reaching $11.69 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 3:02 AM that Gold Fields Limited – Operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2023. Detailed financial and operational results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR represents 893.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.45 billion with the latest information. GFI stock price has been found in the range of $11.44 to $11.735.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, GFI reached a trading volume of 4317012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $14.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gold Fields Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Ltd ADR is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

Trading performance analysis for GFI stock

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.40. With this latest performance, GFI shares dropped by -4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.30, while it was recorded at 11.07 for the last single week of trading, and 13.01 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.82 and a Gross Margin at +37.21. Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.59.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 24.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.02. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] managed to generate an average of $1,829,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Ltd ADR go to 5.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]

The top three institutional holders of GFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.