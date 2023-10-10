why General Mills Inc. [GIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.94

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] jumped around 1.47 points on Monday, while shares priced at $63.96 at the close of the session, up 2.35%. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared.

The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.59 per share, payable November 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of October 10, 2023. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 125 years.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

General Mills Inc. stock is now -23.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GIS Stock saw the intraday high of $63.99 and lowest of $62.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.89, which means current price is +6.02% above from all time high which was touched on 05/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 5510657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $72.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

How has GIS stock performed recently?

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.21. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.31 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.82, while it was recorded at 62.97 for the last single week of trading, and 78.37 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

Earnings analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 7.67%.

Insider trade positions for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.