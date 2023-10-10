Wells Fargo lifts NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NextEra Energy Partners LP [NYSE: NEP] closed the trading session at $20.58 on 10/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.17, while the highest price level was $22.40. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM that NextEra Energy Partners, LP revises growth expectations and limits equity needs.

Revises limited partner distribution per unit growth expectations to 5% to 8% per year through at least 2026, with a target of 6% growth.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -70.64 percent and weekly performance of -16.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -57.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -64.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, NEP reached to a volume of 4257162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEP shares is $51.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Partners LP is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72.

NEP stock trade performance evaluation

NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.81. With this latest performance, NEP shares dropped by -57.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.09 for NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.57, while it was recorded at 21.93 for the last single week of trading, and 59.09 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.29 and a Gross Margin at +17.34. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.39.

Return on Total Capital for NEP is now 0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.82. Additionally, NEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.NextEra Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Partners LP go to 14.70%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.