Wall Street Analyst Upgrade SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]. What else is Wall St. saying

SuperCom Ltd [NASDAQ: SPCB] loss -12.51% or -0.05 points to close at $0.36 with a heavy trading volume of 8643844 shares. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM that SuperCom Secures New National Program for Electronic Monitoring of Domestic Violence Offenders in Finland.

Anticipated Deployment and Start of Recurring Revenue Generation Expected in the 4th Quarter of 2023.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced it has secured a new national program with the government of Finland. This program includes the deployment of SuperCom’s Domestic Violence Monitoring Solution, an integral component of its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite. This achievement follows a previously successful EM project launched earlier this year in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice of Finland, focused on EM solutions for incarcerated individuals and those on probation.

It opened the trading session at $0.45, the shares rose to $0.4799 and dropped to $0.3416, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPCB points out that the company has recorded -70.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 278.15K shares, SPCB reached to a volume of 8643844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCB shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SuperCom Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuperCom Ltd is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for SPCB stock

SuperCom Ltd [SPCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.00. With this latest performance, SPCB shares dropped by -20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.67 for SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5446, while it was recorded at 0.3955 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2519 for the last 200 days.

SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SuperCom Ltd [SPCB] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.24 and a Gross Margin at +36.19. SuperCom Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.25.

Return on Total Capital for SPCB is now -16.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SuperCom Ltd [SPCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,085.56. Additionally, SPCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,044.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SuperCom Ltd [SPCB] managed to generate an average of -$61,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.SuperCom Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.26 and a Current Ratio set at 7.14.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]

