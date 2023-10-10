Wall Street Analyst Initiated CISO Global Inc [CISO]. What else is Wall St. saying

CISO Global Inc [NASDAQ: CISO] gained 3.26% or 0.0 points to close at $0.14 with a heavy trading volume of 6800458 shares. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CISO Global CEO David Jemmett to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI.

It opened the trading session at $0.1392, the shares rose to $0.175 and dropped to $0.133, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CISO points out that the company has recorded -46.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 623.04K shares, CISO reached to a volume of 6800458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CISO Global Inc [CISO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CISO shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CISO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CISO Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CISO Global Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for CISO stock

CISO Global Inc [CISO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, CISO shares dropped by -16.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for CISO Global Inc [CISO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1629, while it was recorded at 0.1372 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5597 for the last 200 days.

CISO Global Inc [CISO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CISO Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CISO Global Inc [CISO]

The top three institutional holders of CISO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CISO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CISO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.