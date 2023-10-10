Wall Street Analyst Initiated C3.ai Inc [AI]. What else is Wall St. saying

C3.ai Inc [NYSE: AI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.04%. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM that C3 AI Announces Partnership with ESG Book to Combine C3 AI’s Leading ESG Software with ESG Book’s Comprehensive Sustainability Data.

Collaboration will make ESG Book’s comprehensive sustainability data available to sustainability teams utilizing the C3 AI ESG application.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced a new partnership with ESG Book, a global leader in sustainability data, to deliver powerful new insights to ESG teams. The collaboration combines C3 AI’s leading AI-enabled ESG application with ESG Book’s comprehensive suite of sustainability data to provide sustainability teams within enterprises with unparalleled data-driven analytical capabilities.

Over the last 12 months, AI stock rose by 85.23%. The one-year C3.ai Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.29. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 3.21, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.92 billion, with 110.44 million shares outstanding and 98.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.45M shares, AI stock reached a trading volume of 5823644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on C3.ai Inc [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $26.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

C3.ai Inc [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.45 for C3.ai Inc [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.99, while it was recorded at 24.35 for the last single week of trading, and 26.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into C3.ai Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. C3.ai Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.C3.ai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.08 and a Current Ratio set at 8.08.

C3.ai Inc [AI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.