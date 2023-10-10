Shift Technologies Inc [SFT] moved down -86.63: Why It’s Important

Shift Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SFT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -86.63% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -84.03%. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Shift Technologies, Inc. to File Voluntary Chapter 11 Petition.

Shift Stores and Website are Closed as Wind Down Commences.

Over the last 12 months, SFT stock dropped by -96.32%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.32 million, with 17.21 million shares outstanding and 10.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 232.48K shares, SFT stock reached a trading volume of 13268224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shift Technologies Inc [SFT]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Shift Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift Technologies Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

SFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Shift Technologies Inc [SFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -84.03. With this latest performance, SFT shares dropped by -79.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.33 for Shift Technologies Inc [SFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4007, while it was recorded at 1.4428 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7483 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shift Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shift Technologies Inc [SFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.69 and a Gross Margin at +2.22. Shift Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.65.

Return on Total Capital for SFT is now -81.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,221.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.06. Additionally, SFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 132.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 99.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shift Technologies Inc [SFT] managed to generate an average of -$177,363 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.19.Shift Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Shift Technologies Inc [SFT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.