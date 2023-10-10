Sea Ltd ADR [SE] Is Currently -2.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sea Ltd ADR [NYSE: SE] plunged by -$0.94 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $42.08 during the day while it closed the day at $41.47. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 2:17 AM that Northern Malaysia Leads the Way in Shopee Live Streams.

Shopee Spotlights Local reveals that the top performing Shopee live stream sellers from each state across Malaysia sold 4.6 Million ringgit in goods in the last twelve months by hosting more than 2,300 streams*.

Sea Ltd ADR stock has also loss -5.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SE stock has declined by -29.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.35% and lost -20.30% year-on date.

The market cap for SE stock reached $21.53 billion, with 519.23 million shares outstanding and 511.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, SE reached a trading volume of 5229358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sea Ltd ADR [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $68.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Sea Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Ltd ADR is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.73.

SE stock trade performance evaluation

Sea Ltd ADR [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.64. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for Sea Ltd ADR [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.78, while it was recorded at 42.07 for the last single week of trading, and 61.74 for the last 200 days.

Sea Ltd ADR [SE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Ltd ADR [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.34 and a Gross Margin at +40.50. Sea Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.26.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -12.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Ltd ADR [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.53. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sea Ltd ADR [SE] managed to generate an average of -$25,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Sea Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.75.

Sea Ltd ADR [SE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.