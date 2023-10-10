Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] Revenue clocked in at $218.48 million, down -83.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SGMO] loss -5.45% on the last trading session, reaching $0.52 price per share at the time. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Sangamo Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicines company, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit, to be held from September 26-27, 2023 in New York City.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Sandy Macrae, Sangamo’s President and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 27th at 11:00AM ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Company’s Investor Events webpage. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website for 90 days after the event.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc represents 166.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $92.10 million with the latest information. SGMO stock price has been found in the range of $0.4946 to $0.584.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, SGMO reached a trading volume of 5753047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $6.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for SGMO stock

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.33. With this latest performance, SGMO shares dropped by -41.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.65 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8986, while it was recorded at 0.5389 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7671 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -180.85 and a Gross Margin at +89.12. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.76.

Return on Total Capital for SGMO is now -52.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.61. Additionally, SGMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] managed to generate an average of -$402,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.97 and a Current Ratio set at 2.97.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]

The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SGMO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SGMO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.