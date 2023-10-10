Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] Revenue clocked in at $724.73 million, up 12.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: PGY] closed the trading session at $1.40 on 10/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.39, while the highest price level was $1.51. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Experienced Financial Services Executive and Former CEO of Caliber Home Loans, Sanjiv Das, Named President of Pagaya Technologies.

Consumer banking and mortgage veteran with 30+ years of experience deepens Pagaya’s strong leadership bench.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) (the “Company” or “Pagaya”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Sanjiv Das as its new President. In this role, Das will oversee the strategy and growth of the Company’s commercial business – including its single-family rental business and Darwin subsidiary – as it continues to enhance its tech-enabled product offering and expand its new and existing lending partnerships.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.90 percent and weekly performance of -7.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.43M shares, PGY reached to a volume of 4996848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $3.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

PGY stock trade performance evaluation

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, PGY shares dropped by -37.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.89 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0150, while it was recorded at 1.4780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3757 for the last 200 days.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.96 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.11.

Return on Total Capital for PGY is now -41.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.35. Additionally, PGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.77 and a Current Ratio set at 3.77.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PGY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PGY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.