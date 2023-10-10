Oracle Corp. [ORCL] moved up 0.33: Why It’s Important

Oracle Corp. [NYSE: ORCL] traded at a high on 10/09/23, posting a 0.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $110.32. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Mitto Expands Access to the Power of WhatsApp for Sales and Marketing Through Oracle Marketplace.

Mitto’s WhatsApp Business integration allows Oracle Responsys users to engage and support customers at scale.

Mitto, a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, announced today that it now offers users of Oracle Responsys easy connectivity to WhatsApp Business through the Oracle Marketplace. As a strategic partner of the Oracle Responsys platform, brands can leverage Mitto’s powerful WhatsApp Business solution to engage over two billion customers across 190 countries worldwide.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6004535 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oracle Corp. stands at 2.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.51%.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $302.21 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 1.58 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.05M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 6004535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corp. [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $86.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Oracle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-10-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corp. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 127.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -12.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.12 for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.37, while it was recorded at 108.05 for the last single week of trading, and 101.77 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corp. [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.58 and a Gross Margin at +65.68. Oracle Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corp. [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,885.93. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8,426.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corp. [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $51,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Oracle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp. go to 10.85%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.