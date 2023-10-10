Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY] Revenue clocked in at $1.93 billion, up 12.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Mobileye Global Inc [NASDAQ: MBLY] price plunged by -5.30 percent to reach at -$2.2. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Mobileye Announces Timing of its Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) (“Mobileye”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Thursday, October 26, 2023, before market open. Mobileye will host a conference call at 8:00am ET (3:00pm IT) to review its results and provide a general business update. The call will be hosted by Professor Amnon Shashua, CEO, Moran Shemesh Rojansky, CFO, and Dan Galves, CCO.

The conference call will be accessible live via a webcast on Mobileye’s investor relations site, which can be found at ir.mobileye.com, and a replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the event’s conclusion.

A sum of 4505063 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.47M shares. Mobileye Global Inc shares reached a high of $40.00 and dropped to a low of $37.85 until finishing in the latest session at $39.29.

The one-year MBLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.21. The average equity rating for MBLY stock is currently 1.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBLY shares is $48.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Mobileye Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobileye Global Inc is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBLY in the course of the last twelve months was 72.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.82.

MBLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, MBLY shares gained by 8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.17% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.75, while it was recorded at 40.45 for the last single week of trading, and 39.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mobileye Global Inc Fundamentals:

Mobileye Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.82 and a Current Ratio set at 4.51.

MBLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mobileye Global Inc go to 17.97%.

Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MBLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MBLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MBLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.