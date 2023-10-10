Maxim Group lifts Cybin Inc [CYBN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cybin Inc [AMEX: CYBN] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.67 during the day while it closed the day at $0.62. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Cybin to Present an Abstract and Moderate a Psychedelic Workshop at the 6th Annual Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit.

– Abstract entitled, “Structure-activity of 2C-X psychedelics to develop a novel 5-HT2A receptor full agonist with therapeutic potential” -.

– Highlights preclinical work done to support selection of a development candidate for the Company’s phenethylamine program -.

Cybin Inc stock has also gained 8.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYBN stock has inclined by 40.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 64.75% and gained 107.94% year-on date.

The market cap for CYBN stock reached $148.27 million, with 239.99 million shares outstanding and 202.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, CYBN reached a trading volume of 10165976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cybin Inc [CYBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBN shares is $6.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CYBN stock trade performance evaluation

Cybin Inc [CYBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.39. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 87.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.19 for Cybin Inc [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3906, while it was recorded at 0.5556 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3799 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CYBN is now -82.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.85.

Cybin Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.61.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: Institutional Ownership

