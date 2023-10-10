Market cap of Phoenix Motor Inc [PEV] reaches 33.64M – now what?

Phoenix Motor Inc [NASDAQ: PEV] jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.58 at the close of the session, up 54.92%. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 7:40 AM that Phoenix’s EdisonFuture Launches Renewable Solutions for Green Hydrogen Production & Appoints Head of R&D.

Addition of PEM electrolyzer and fuel cell product lines advances the shift towards sustainable energy, facilitating transition to carbon-neutral society.

Phoenix Motor Inc. (Nasdaq:PEV) (“Company” or “Phoenix”), a leading electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, today announced that its EdisonFuture subsidiary has launched new Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) solutions for green hydrogen products and production. The product launch supports the Company’s ongoing commitment to advancing renewable energy and the transition to a carbon-neutral society. Meanwhile, Dr. Bo Yang was appointed Head of Research & Development for the hydrogen business and will lead the R&D team committed to delivering more efficient renewable energy solutions and products.

Phoenix Motor Inc stock is now 49.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEV Stock saw the intraday high of $1.94 and lowest of $1.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.48, which means current price is +198.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 63.65K shares, PEV reached a trading volume of 5655582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phoenix Motor Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Phoenix Motor Inc [PEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.95. With this latest performance, PEV shares gained by 167.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.76 for Phoenix Motor Inc [PEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6924, while it was recorded at 1.1840 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8467 for the last 200 days.

Phoenix Motor Inc [PEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phoenix Motor Inc [PEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -303.70 and a Gross Margin at +18.94. Phoenix Motor Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -293.42.

Return on Total Capital for PEV is now -96.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -95.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phoenix Motor Inc [PEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.33. Additionally, PEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.59.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Phoenix Motor Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Insider trade positions for Phoenix Motor Inc [PEV]

The top three institutional holders of PEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.