Market cap of Maris Tech Ltd [MTEK] reaches 10.95M – now what?

Maris Tech Ltd [NASDAQ: MTEK] gained 39.01% or 0.39 points to close at $1.39 with a heavy trading volume of 28565364 shares. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 8:10 AM that Maris-Tech to Exhibit at Milipol Paris 2023: Featuring its AI-Based Intelligence Gathering and Advanced Video Payload Solutions.

The comprehensive range of innovative solutions provides remote and autonomous platforms a technological edge in a wide range of law enforcement, homeland security and defense applications.

It opened the trading session at $1.23, the shares rose to $1.54 and dropped to $1.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTEK points out that the company has recorded 75.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -104.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.23K shares, MTEK reached to a volume of 28565364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Maris Tech Ltd [MTEK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maris Tech Ltd is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

Trading performance analysis for MTEK stock

Maris Tech Ltd [MTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.87. With this latest performance, MTEK shares gained by 47.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.28 for Maris Tech Ltd [MTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9947, while it was recorded at 1.0460 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9513 for the last 200 days.

Maris Tech Ltd [MTEK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maris Tech Ltd [MTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.07 and a Gross Margin at +31.25. Maris Tech Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -147.25.

Return on Total Capital for MTEK is now -64.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maris Tech Ltd [MTEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.45. Additionally, MTEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maris Tech Ltd [MTEK] managed to generate an average of -$307,362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Maris Tech Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.59 and a Current Ratio set at 5.36.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Maris Tech Ltd [MTEK]

