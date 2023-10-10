Market Analysts see Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] gaining to $179. Time to buy?

Procter & Gamble Co. [NYSE: PG] traded at a low on 10/09/23, posting a -0.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $143.36. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 9:15 AM that P&G to Host the Procter & Gamble 2023 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders October 10.

Jon R. Moeller, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) will lead the Procter & Gamble 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This year’s meeting will be held virtually via a live webcast at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PG2023.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Media and investors may access the live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PG2023 beginning at 11:45 a.m., approximately 15 minutes before the annual meeting’s 12:00 p.m. start time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5050431 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Procter & Gamble Co. stands at 1.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.35%.

The market cap for PG stock reached $337.88 billion, with 2.36 billion shares outstanding and 2.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 5050431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $168.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Procter & Gamble Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Procter & Gamble Co. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 24.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

How has PG stock performed recently?

Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.04 for Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.38, while it was recorded at 144.54 for the last single week of trading, and 148.83 for the last 200 days.

Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.05. Procter & Gamble Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.53. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Procter & Gamble Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Earnings analysis for Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Procter & Gamble Co. go to 7.58%.

Insider trade positions for Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]

The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.