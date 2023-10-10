Market Analysts see Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: HR] slipped around -0.15 points on Monday, while shares priced at $14.29 at the close of the session, down -1.04%. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Healthcare Realty Trust Publishes Investor Day Presentation and Provides Update on Asset Sales and New Leasing Momentum.

The Company announced the completion of $209 million of asset sales since June 2023 bringing year-to-date dispositions to $318 million. The Company affirmed its 2023 dispositions guidance of $350 to $450 million and narrowed its expected cap rate range to 6.5% to 7.0%. The Company expects to sell additional properties under contract for approximately $71 million by year-end. The Company also has properties totaling $239 million under letter of intent to sell with closings expected to be completed in fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2024. In aggregate, these closed and expected dispositions totaling over $600 million will enhance the quality and growth profile of the Company by increasing portfolio exposure to higher-growth, multi-tenant, on-campus medical outpatient buildings. Proceeds from these sales are expected to fund development obligations and repay floating rate debt.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stock is now -25.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HR Stock saw the intraday high of $14.52 and lowest of $14.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.35, which means current price is +0.99% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, HR reached a trading volume of 4839791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $29.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for HR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.09.

How has HR stock performed recently?

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by -14.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.60 for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.79, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 18.93 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Insider trade positions for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]

The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.