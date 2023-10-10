Lockheed Martin Corp. [LMT] is -10.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lockheed Martin Corp. [NYSE: LMT] gained 8.93% or 35.8 points to close at $436.53 with a heavy trading volume of 5324425 shares. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM that Lockheed Martin Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend.

The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter 2023 dividend of $3.15 per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 29, 2023, to holders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 1, 2023. This marks the 21st consecutive year of dividend increases for the company.

The company’s board has also authorized the purchase of up to an additional $6 billion of Lockheed Martin common stock under its share repurchase program, nearly doubling total authorization of the current program to $13 billion for future purchases. The number of shares purchased and the timing of purchases are at the discretion of management and subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

It opened the trading session at $425.56, the shares rose to $436.60 and dropped to $423.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LMT points out that the company has recorded -12.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, LMT reached to a volume of 5324425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lockheed Martin Corp. [LMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMT shares is $497.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lockheed Martin Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lockheed Martin Corp. is set at 8.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for LMT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for LMT stock

Lockheed Martin Corp. [LMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.04. With this latest performance, LMT shares gained by 3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.99 for Lockheed Martin Corp. [LMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 433.65, while it was recorded at 407.95 for the last single week of trading, and 458.21 for the last 200 days.

Lockheed Martin Corp. [LMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lockheed Martin Corp. [LMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.20 and a Gross Margin at +15.78. Lockheed Martin Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.69.

Return on Total Capital for LMT is now 34.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lockheed Martin Corp. [LMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.65. Additionally, LMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 176.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lockheed Martin Corp. [LMT] managed to generate an average of $49,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Lockheed Martin Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Lockheed Martin Corp. [LMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lockheed Martin Corp. go to 12.28%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lockheed Martin Corp. [LMT]

The top three institutional holders of LMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.