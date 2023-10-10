Kezar Life Sciences Inc [KZR] moved down -4.09: Why It’s Important

Kezar Life Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: KZR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.09% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.27%. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 5:56 PM that Kezar Announces Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the company’s Board of Directors granted one employee a nonqualified stock option to purchase 18,000 shares of its common stock with an exercise price of $1.15 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Kezar’s common stock on October 2, 2023, the grant date of the award. The stock option was granted as an inducement award material to the individual entering into employment with Kezar, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the option vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, and 1/48th of the total shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued employment on each vesting date. The option is subject to the terms and conditions of Kezar’s 2022 Inducement Plan and the stock option agreement covering the grant.

Over the last 12 months, KZR stock dropped by -88.20%. The one-year Kezar Life Sciences Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.92. The average equity rating for KZR stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $66.65 million, with 68.49 million shares outstanding and 58.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 393.43K shares, KZR stock reached a trading volume of 5816920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kezar Life Sciences Inc [KZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KZR shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kezar Life Sciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kezar Life Sciences Inc is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

KZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Kezar Life Sciences Inc [KZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.27. With this latest performance, KZR shares dropped by -23.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.44 for Kezar Life Sciences Inc [KZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4462, while it was recorded at 0.9714 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4294 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kezar Life Sciences Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for KZR is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kezar Life Sciences Inc [KZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.88. Additionally, KZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kezar Life Sciences Inc [KZR] managed to generate an average of -$812,369 per employee.Kezar Life Sciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.73 and a Current Ratio set at 17.73.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc [KZR] Institutonal Ownership Details

