IonQ Inc [IONQ] Revenue clocked in at $16.37 million, up 324.35% YTD: What’s Next?

IonQ Inc [NYSE: IONQ] closed the trading session at $14.64 on 10/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.33, while the highest price level was $15.1298. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM that IonQ Announces New $25.5M Quantum Deal with United States Air Force Research Lab.

Deal solidifies public-private relationship advancing quantum science and U.S. national security interests.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced an expanded relationship with the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) to deploy two barium-based trapped ion quantum computing systems for quantum networking research and application development.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 324.35 percent and weekly performance of -1.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 113.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.34M shares, IONQ reached to a volume of 8871910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IonQ Inc [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for IonQ Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 181.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

IONQ stock trade performance evaluation

IonQ Inc [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -24.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for IonQ Inc [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.96, while it was recorded at 14.66 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc [IONQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.56 and a Current Ratio set at 16.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IonQ Inc [IONQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc go to 20.00%.

IonQ Inc [IONQ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IONQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IONQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.