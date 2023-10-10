Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] is -96.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [NASDAQ: HUBC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 185.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 219.29%. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:54 AM that HUB Security Appoints Key Executives to Leadership Team.

Tel-Aviv, Israel –News Direct– HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services (“HUB Security” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Mr.Noah Hershcoviz as Chief Strategy Officer and a member of the Company’s Board ofDirectors, effective immediately. Furthermore, the Company warmly welcomes Mr. ShaiSchiller, who will join the strategy team, commencing his role on the same date.

Over the last 12 months, HUBC stock dropped by -95.26%.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.64 million, with 88.79 million shares outstanding and 42.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, HUBC stock reached a trading volume of 279499404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

HUBC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 219.29. With this latest performance, HUBC shares gained by 116.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.44 for Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3864, while it was recorded at 0.3135 for the last single week of trading.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HUBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HUBC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HUBC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.