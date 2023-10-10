HSBC Securities slashes price target on Morgan Stanley [MS] – find out why.

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] closed the trading session at $79.91 on 10/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $78.932, while the highest price level was $80.085. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Outstanding Rating for Community Reinvestment Initiatives.

Rating given by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. (MSBNA), a national bank subsidiary of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), has been recognized with the highest rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for its work meeting the credit needs of the communities it serves. The Bank received a rating of “Outstanding” for the Bank’s community reinvestment activities. Both of the Firm’s national bank subsidiaries have achieved consistent “Outstanding” ratings based on the OCC’s review of community reinvestment activities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.01 percent and weekly performance of -0.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.93M shares, MS reached to a volume of 5028352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $97.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.52 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.11, while it was recorded at 79.30 for the last single week of trading, and 88.17 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.71.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.87. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $133,803 per employee.Morgan Stanley’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 4.96%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.