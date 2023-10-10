Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA] moved up 26.86: Why It’s Important

Houston American Energy Corp [AMEX: HUSA] surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.39 during the day while it closed the day at $2.22. The company report on December 9, 2022 at 9:15 AM that Houston American Energy Increases Interest in Colombian CPO-11 Project.

Hupecol Meta owns the 639,405 gross acre CPO-11 block in the Llanos Basin in Colombia, comprised of the 69,128 acre Venus Exploration area, operated by Hupecol, and 570,277 acres which was 50% farmed out to Parex Resources by Hupecol. In total, the CPO-11 block covers almost 1000 square miles with multiple identified leads and prospects expected to support a multi-well drilling program. Through its membership interest in Hupecol Meta, Houston American now holds an approximately 16% interest in the Venus Exploration area and an approximately 8% interest in the remainder of the block.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Houston American Energy Corp stock has also gained 24.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUSA stock has inclined by 4.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.98% and lost -35.47% year-on date.

The market cap for HUSA stock reached $24.22 million, with 10.33 million shares outstanding and 10.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 128.57K shares, HUSA reached a trading volume of 4152243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA]:

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

HUSA stock trade performance evaluation

Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.02. With this latest performance, HUSA shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0600, while it was recorded at 1.8400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5800 for the last 200 days.

Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.47 and a Gross Margin at +48.96. Houston American Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.41.

Return on Total Capital for HUSA is now -7.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.87. Additionally, HUSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA] managed to generate an average of -$372,139 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Houston American Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 35.84 and a Current Ratio set at 35.84.

Houston American Energy Corp [HUSA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HUSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HUSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HUSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.