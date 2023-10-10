Frontline Plc [FRO] moved up 5.42: Why It’s Important

Frontline Plc [NYSE: FRO] closed the trading session at $19.26 on 10/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.73, while the highest price level was $19.50. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 4:49 AM that FRO – Investor Presentation – Fully funded acquisition of 24 modern VLCCs from Euronav NV.

Frontline plc. will host an investor presentation in relation with the announcement «Fully funded acquisition of 24 modern VLCCs from Euronav NV» today, Monday October 9, 2023. A webcast and conference call will be held today at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontlineplc.cy ahead of the conference call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 58.65 percent and weekly performance of 7.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, FRO reached to a volume of 5550771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontline Plc [FRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $22.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Frontline Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Plc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

FRO stock trade performance evaluation

Frontline Plc [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.30. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.19 for Frontline Plc [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.59, while it was recorded at 18.32 for the last single week of trading, and 15.79 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Plc [FRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Frontline Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Frontline Plc [FRO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.