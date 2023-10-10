For XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

XPeng Inc ADR [NYSE: XPEV] plunged by -$1.87 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $17.26 during the day while it closed the day at $16.29. The company report on October 1, 2023 at 3:30 AM that XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for September and Third Quarter 2023.

– 15,310 vehicles delivered in September 2023, a 12% increase month-over-month.

XPeng Inc ADR stock has also loss -10.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XPEV stock has inclined by 8.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.46% and gained 63.88% year-on date.

The market cap for XPEV stock reached $11.21 billion, with 685.89 million shares outstanding and 669.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.98M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 25408403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $16.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for XPeng Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc ADR is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.85.

XPEV stock trade performance evaluation

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.15. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.56, while it was recorded at 17.56 for the last single week of trading, and 12.28 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.82 and a Gross Margin at +11.50. XPeng Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.03.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -17.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.82. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$671,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.XPeng Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.57 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc ADR go to -5.74%.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XPEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XPEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.