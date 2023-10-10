For Southwest Airlines Co [LUV], Analyst sees a rise to $34. What next?

Southwest Airlines Co [NYSE: LUV] price plunged by -2.14 percent to reach at -$0.58. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MATERIAL SPECIALISTS APPROVE NEW CONTRACT.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced today that its Material Specialists, represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.

“Our Material Specialists support the Safety and integrity of our fleet and ground equipment by providing the tools and parts needed for maintenance,” said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. “We’re glad to reward their work, and I thank both parties for delivering this contract six months before the amendable date.”.

A sum of 7442650 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.50M shares. Southwest Airlines Co shares reached a high of $26.61 and dropped to a low of $25.94 until finishing in the latest session at $26.50.

The one-year LUV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.64. The average equity rating for LUV stock is currently 2.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $33.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.45.

LUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.50 for Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.37, while it was recorded at 26.98 for the last single week of trading, and 32.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwest Airlines Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.78 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Southwest Airlines Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now 0.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.25. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] managed to generate an average of $8,086 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Southwest Airlines Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

LUV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co go to 37.77%.

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LUV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LUV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.