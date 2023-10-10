For Exelon Corp. [EXC], Analyst sees a rise to $43. What next?

Exelon Corp. [NASDAQ: EXC] surged by $0.62 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $38.745 during the day while it closed the day at $38.70. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM that Rooftop Solar Adoption Accelerating in ComEd Service Territory.

More than 51,000 distributed energy resources now connected to ComEd smart grid.

The future of solar energy is bright in northern Illinois as ComEd today announced that more than 51,000 Distributed Energy Resources (DER) have been connected to its smart electric grid as of September, including more than 49,000 residential rooftop solar systems and related energy storage facilities. This is a substantial increase from 837 rooftop solar systems connected to the ComEd grid in 2016, reflecting an annual growth rate of 53%. Year to date, ComEd has received a record volume of nearly 15,000 applications to connect solar resources to its grid, and through September, nearly 11,000 systems have been completed, demonstrating the positive impact of climate legislation in Illinois and growing consumer interest in managing energy bills and reducing their carbon footprint with solar energy.

Exelon Corp. stock has also gained 5.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXC stock has declined by -7.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.54% and lost -10.48% year-on date.

The market cap for EXC stock reached $38.52 billion, with 994.00 million shares outstanding and 992.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 5558209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corp. [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $44.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Exelon Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corp. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corp. [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.71. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Exelon Corp. [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.94, while it was recorded at 37.73 for the last single week of trading, and 41.20 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corp. [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corp. [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. Exelon Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corp. [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.86. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corp. [EXC] managed to generate an average of $107,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Exelon Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corp. [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corp. go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corp. [EXC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.