Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] Revenue clocked in at $14.57 billion, down -22.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] price plunged by -2.15 percent to reach at -$1.15. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Hammered by Risk, Talent Gap and Gloomy Economic Outlook, U.S. Executives Forge Ahead with Tech Investments, Finds FIS Global Innovation Report.

Key facts and findings.

FIS’ Global Innovation Report found that 83% of U.S. executives across industries say they have either already been impacted by financial risk or expect to be within the next 12 months.

A sum of 7837475 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.10M shares. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares reached a high of $53.23 and dropped to a low of $51.06 until finishing in the latest session at $52.29.

The one-year FIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.55. The average equity rating for FIS stock is currently 1.97, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $68.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

FIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, FIS shares dropped by -5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.95 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.16, while it was recorded at 53.59 for the last single week of trading, and 59.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +39.29. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.09.

Return on Total Capital for FIS is now 4.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.51. Additionally, FIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] managed to generate an average of -$242,319 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

FIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 2.55%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.