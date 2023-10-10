Femasys Inc [FEMY] moved down -14.00: Why It’s Important

Femasys Inc [NASDAQ: FEMY] loss -14.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.72 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Femasys Inc. to Showcase FemaSeed at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine.

Femasys will be showcasing its reproductive portfolio, including FemaSeed®, an innovative infertility treatment designed to deliver sperm directly to where conception occurs in a woman’s fallopian tube that recently received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowing for U.S. commercialization last month, and our complimentary diagnostic products FemVue®, the first FDA-cleared product that enables a safe, reliable and real-time evaluation of the fallopian tubes and FemCath®, the first FDA-cleared product that allows for selective evaluation of a fallopian tube with contrast.

Femasys Inc represents 15.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.92 million with the latest information. FEMY stock price has been found in the range of $1.60 to $1.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.06M shares, FEMY reached a trading volume of 4284271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Femasys Inc [FEMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEMY shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Femasys Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for FEMY stock

Femasys Inc [FEMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.78. With this latest performance, FEMY shares gained by 319.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.14 for Femasys Inc [FEMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.77, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 0.88 for the last 200 days.

Femasys Inc [FEMY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Femasys Inc [FEMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -961.71 and a Gross Margin at -10.35. Femasys Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -944.62.

Return on Total Capital for FEMY is now -53.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Femasys Inc [FEMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.57. Additionally, FEMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Femasys Inc [FEMY] managed to generate an average of -$335,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Femasys Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.29 and a Current Ratio set at 8.71.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Femasys Inc [FEMY]

