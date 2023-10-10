Datadog Inc [DDOG] Stock trading around $90.73 per share: What’s Next?

Datadog Inc [NASDAQ: DDOG] plunged by -$3.7 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $91.635 during the day while it closed the day at $90.73. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

The Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:10 p.m., Eastern Time.

Datadog Inc stock has also loss -1.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DDOG stock has declined by -13.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.18% and gained 23.44% year-on date.

The market cap for DDOG stock reached $29.49 billion, with 293.57 million shares outstanding and 265.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 6147362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datadog Inc [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $106.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Datadog Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-10-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 64.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.37.

DDOG stock trade performance evaluation

Datadog Inc [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.68 for Datadog Inc [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.64, while it was recorded at 90.04 for the last single week of trading, and 85.10 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc [DDOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.50 and a Gross Margin at +79.25. Datadog Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.99.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -2.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.38. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$10,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Datadog Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.37 and a Current Ratio set at 3.37.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Datadog Inc [DDOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc go to 32.00%.

Datadog Inc [DDOG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DDOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.