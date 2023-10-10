Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] Is Currently 5.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coterra Energy Inc [NYSE: CTRA] surged by $1.35 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $28.17 during the day while it closed the day at $28.15. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Coterra Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call for Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Coterra Energy Inc. (“Coterra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss third-quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce third-quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Monday, November 6, 2023.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Conference Call InformationDate: Tuesday, November 7, 2023Time: 9:00 AM CT / 10:00 AM ETDial-in (for callers in the U.S. and Canada): (888) 550-5424Int’l dial-in: (646) 960-0819Conference ID: 3813676.

Coterra Energy Inc stock has also gained 6.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTRA stock has inclined by 6.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.75% and gained 16.30% year-on date.

The market cap for CTRA stock reached $21.25 billion, with 768.24 million shares outstanding and 740.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 7486558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $31.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.67.

CTRA stock trade performance evaluation

Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.95. With this latest performance, CTRA shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.56, while it was recorded at 26.65 for the last single week of trading, and 25.58 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.35 and a Gross Margin at +63.79. Coterra Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.73.

Return on Total Capital for CTRA is now 37.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.51. Additionally, CTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] managed to generate an average of $4,143,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Coterra Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc go to 40.83%.

Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CTRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.