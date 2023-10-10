Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $5

Cleanspark Inc [NASDAQ: CLSK] price plunged by -1.33 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that CleanSpark Releases September 2023 Bitcoin Mining Update.

Company closes out FY2023 with 2,240 bitcoins on its balance sheet.

Bitcoin production for FY2023 up 84% compared to FY2022 production.

A sum of 8885368 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.85M shares. Cleanspark Inc shares reached a high of $3.80 and dropped to a low of $3.58 until finishing in the latest session at $3.70.

The one-year CLSK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.67. The average equity rating for CLSK stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cleanspark Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleanspark Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLSK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.38.

CLSK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, CLSK shares dropped by -15.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleanspark Inc Fundamentals:

Cleanspark Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.38 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.