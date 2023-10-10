Boeing Co. [BA] Stock trading around $188.49 per share: What’s Next?

Boeing Co. [NYSE: BA] surged by $1.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $189.49 during the day while it closed the day at $188.49. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Boeing to Release Third-Quarter Results on October 25.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, October 25.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian West will discuss the results and company outlook during a conference call that day at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Boeing Co. stock has also gained 0.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BA stock has declined by -13.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.58% and lost -1.05% year-on date.

The market cap for BA stock reached $113.70 billion, with 603.20 million shares outstanding and 602.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 4568953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boeing Co. [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $256.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Boeing Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boeing Co. is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.32.

BA stock trade performance evaluation

Boeing Co. [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.72 for Boeing Co. [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 215.77, while it was recorded at 187.56 for the last single week of trading, and 210.00 for the last 200 days.

Boeing Co. [BA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boeing Co. [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. Boeing Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boeing Co. [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Boeing Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Boeing Co. [BA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.