Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $45

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.35% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.30%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Baxter Appoints Joel Grade Chief Financial Officer.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, today announced it has appointed Joel Grade as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), reporting to Baxter chairman, president and CEO, José (Joe) E. Almeida, effective Oct. 18, 2023. At that time, Brian Stevens, who has served as the company’s interim CFO since May 31, 2023, will transition to his prior role as senior vice president, chief accounting officer and controller.

“Joel is a seasoned global financial executive with decades of deep operational and broad business experience as well as a proven record of results-driven impact,” said Mr. Almeida. “I am confident we will benefit from Joel’s leadership as we continue to advance the transformational actions announced earlier this year to help fuel enhanced growth, innovation and value for the patients, clinicians, investors and numerous other stakeholder communities that depend on us.” Added Mr. Almeida, “I’d also like to thank Brian for serving as our interim CFO; we’re grateful for his contributions during the transition and look forward to his continued leadership in Baxter’s Finance organization.”.

Over the last 12 months, BAX stock dropped by -35.13%. The one-year Baxter International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.14. The average equity rating for BAX stock is currently 2.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.48 billion, with 504.43 million shares outstanding and 501.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, BAX stock reached a trading volume of 6186360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $50.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

BAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.41 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.30, while it was recorded at 36.77 for the last single week of trading, and 42.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baxter International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.63 and a Gross Margin at +34.61. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.10.

Return on Total Capital for BAX is now 5.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.10. Additionally, BAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 268.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] managed to generate an average of -$40,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

BAX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 4.63%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BAX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BAX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.