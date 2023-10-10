Amcor Plc [AMCR] fell -24.60% so far this year. What now?

Amcor Plc [NYSE: AMCR] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.00 during the day while it closed the day at $8.98. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 11:55 AM that Amcor’s AmSky™ and AmPrima™ earn Walmart’s ‘Circular Connector’ seal of approval.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has been recognized for its AmSky™ and AmPrima™ more sustainable packaging solutions, earning a place on Walmart’s ‘Circular Connector’ platform.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Circular Connector, established by retail giant Walmart, is a platform that makes it easier for sourcing teams and brands to quickly find more sustainable packaging solutions for the products they put on Walmart shelves. Being able to easily source more sustainable packaging solutions will enable the brands, and Walmart, to achieve their sustainability goals while driving a circular packaging economy.

Amcor Plc stock has also loss -0.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMCR stock has declined by -9.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.03% and lost -24.60% year-on date.

The market cap for AMCR stock reached $12.99 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.01M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 5454734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amcor Plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Amcor Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor Plc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

AMCR stock trade performance evaluation

Amcor Plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.23 for Amcor Plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.42, while it was recorded at 8.95 for the last single week of trading, and 10.51 for the last 200 days.

Amcor Plc [AMCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amcor Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amcor Plc [AMCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor Plc go to 4.90%.

Amcor Plc [AMCR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.