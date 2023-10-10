Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACXP] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -16.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ACXP] jumped around 1.4 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.32 at the close of the session, up 72.92%. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 7:01 AM that Acurx Pharmaceuticals Announces Successful Completion and Early Discontinuation of the Ibezapolstat Phase 2b Trial for Treatment of C. difficile Infection.

Based on observed aggregate blinded data the Company has determined that both treatments, ibezapolstat and the control antibiotic vancomycin, have performed as expected.

High rates of Clinical Cure were observed without any emerging safety concerns.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is now -16.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACXP Stock saw the intraday high of $3.45 and lowest of $1.902 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.61, which means current price is +183.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 216.45K shares, ACXP reached a trading volume of 7676901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACXP shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACXP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 135.46. With this latest performance, ACXP shares gained by 86.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.86 for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7900, while it was recorded at 1.9000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8500 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ACXP is now -122.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -106.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACXP] managed to generate an average of -$3,023,194 per employee.Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.06 and a Current Ratio set at 3.06.

The top three institutional holders of ACXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ACXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ACXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.