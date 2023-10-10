Activision Blizzard Inc [ATVI] gain 23.24% so far this year. What now?

Activision Blizzard Inc [NASDAQ: ATVI] closed the trading session at $94.34 on 10/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $94.17, while the highest price level was $94.445. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM that TCL Changes the Game as the Official TV and Sound Bar of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III.

TCL Delivers the Ultimate Way to Play on the Big Screen.

TCL®, one of the world’s best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, returns as the Official TV of Call of Duty®, one of the best-selling video game franchises, and for the first time also becomes the Official Sound Bar of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® III and Warzone 2. The growing partnership showcases how TCL offers the ultimate home theater solution for gamers, with new TVs and sound bars that elevate the big-screen TV gaming experience. While Call of Duty is launching a new title, its direct sequel with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be its first in back-to-back years. TCL will once again be an official partner of Call of Duty: Next, an event on October 5, 2023 that previews what’s ahead for Call of Duty and gives fans a peek into Multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone, and more.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.24 percent and weekly performance of 0.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.92M shares, ATVI reached to a volume of 4692280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Activision Blizzard Inc [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $94.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 30.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.66.

ATVI stock trade performance evaluation

Activision Blizzard Inc [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.76 for Activision Blizzard Inc [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.24, while it was recorded at 93.98 for the last single week of trading, and 83.39 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc [ATVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +70.19. Activision Blizzard Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 7.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.04. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $116,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Activision Blizzard Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.66 and a Current Ratio set at 4.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc [ATVI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc go to 5.92%.

Activision Blizzard Inc [ATVI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ATVI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.