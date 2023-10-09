why Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SIRI] price plunged by -1.14 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM that SiriusXM to Report Third Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results.

SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) will release its third quarter 2023 operating and financial results on Tuesday, October 31, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at siriusxm.com/investorrelations.

A sum of 13567753 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.65M shares. Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $4.42 and dropped to a low of $4.28 until finishing in the latest session at $4.32.

The one-year SIRI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.6. The average equity rating for SIRI stock is currently 3.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.32.

SIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.42, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading, and 4.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sirius XM Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.32.

SIRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc go to 7.54%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SIRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.