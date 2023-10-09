why Applied UV Inc [AUVI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

Applied UV Inc [NASDAQ: AUVI] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.35 at the close of the session, up 10.89%. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Applied UV to Introduce Airocide® Pro+ Air Food Preservation Solution Designed to Control Ethylene Levels and Extend Shelf Life at the Global Produce & Floral Show, Together With Canon Virginia, a Subsidiary of Canon U.S.A.

Applied UV, Inc.

Removing Ethylene, a Gas Produced Naturally, is Critical to Reduce Ripening, Aging and Spoilage of Fruits and Vegetables.

Applied UV Inc stock is now -92.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUVI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5344 and lowest of $0.3443 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.70, which means current price is +19.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 404.69K shares, AUVI reached a trading volume of 85924958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied UV Inc [AUVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUVI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

How has AUVI stock performed recently?

Applied UV Inc [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, AUVI shares dropped by -28.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.76 for Applied UV Inc [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5429, while it was recorded at 0.3183 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8432 for the last 200 days.

Applied UV Inc [AUVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.05. Applied UV Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.30.

Return on Total Capital for AUVI is now -37.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied UV Inc [AUVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.09. Additionally, AUVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied UV Inc [AUVI] managed to generate an average of -$144,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Applied UV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Insider trade positions for Applied UV Inc [AUVI]

