Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] moved down -1.67: Why It’s Important

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [NASDAQ: WBA] price plunged by -1.67 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Walgreens Unveils myW™ days Offers October 4 – 7.

myWalgreens® members can earn 15% Walgreens Cash rewards on all eligible purchases with additional offers across the entire store.

Walgreens is hosting a myW days member exclusive event October 4 through October 7 offering extraordinary bonus offers and Walgreens Cash rewards instore and online. Members can start clipping offers now to their myWalgreens account online at walgreens.com/mywdays.

A sum of 9846639 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.62M shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares reached a high of $22.08 and dropped to a low of $21.4001 until finishing in the latest session at $21.81.

The one-year WBA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.21. The average equity rating for WBA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

WBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.74 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.96, while it was recorded at 22.25 for the last single week of trading, and 31.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.09 and a Gross Margin at +19.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 4.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.07. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] managed to generate an average of $13,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

WBA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc go to -3.71%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.