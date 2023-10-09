Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] Is Currently 2.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Uranium Energy Corp [AMEX: UEC] gained 2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $5.31 price per share at the time. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Annual Report – Another Transformative Year with Record Revenues, Accretive North American Acquisitions, Production Ready in the USA, Debt Free and 100% Unhedged.

NYSE American: UEC.

Highlights of Fiscal 2023 and balance sheet update as of September 28, 2023:.

Uranium Energy Corp represents 385.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.05 billion with the latest information. UEC stock price has been found in the range of $5.11 to $5.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.24M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 9915826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for UEC in the course of the last twelve months was 28.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.02.

Trading performance analysis for UEC stock

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 14.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.55 for Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.46, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Uranium Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.02 and a Current Ratio set at 4.53.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]

The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.