SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] is -86.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [NASDAQ: ICU] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.65 during the day while it closed the day at $0.54. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM that SeaStar Medical to Present at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2023.

“We are excited to share two very recent transformational regulatory development at this conference,” said Eric Schlorff, SeaStar Medical CEO. “The FDA has informed us to expect an Approvable Letter within a month for use of our Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) Pediatric in critically ill children with acute kidney injury and sepsis or septic conditions, providing us with clear path toward the first market approval for our patented cell-directed extracorporeal therapy. We also received Breakthrough Device Designation for the SCD in cardiorenal syndrome, which is among the additional indications in which we believe dysregulating the immune processes could provide significant benefit.”.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp stock has also gained 103.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ICU stock has declined by -4.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -70.86% and lost -86.92% year-on date.

The market cap for ICU stock reached $10.43 million, with 12.70 million shares outstanding and 6.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, ICU reached a trading volume of 15421131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICU shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ICU stock trade performance evaluation

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 103.07. With this latest performance, ICU shares gained by 144.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.13 for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3175, while it was recorded at 0.5401 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7213 for the last 200 days.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ICU is now -19.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.58. Additionally, ICU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,484.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 185.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] managed to generate an average of -$2,557,000 per employee.SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ICU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ICU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ICU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.