Roblox Corporation [RBLX] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $30

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] closed the trading session at $30.46 on 10/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.34, while the highest price level was $30.61. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Roblox to Host Investor Day November 15, 2023.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global immersive platform for connection and communication, today announced that it will host an Investor Day with institutional investors and financial analysts on November 15, 2023 starting at 9:00 am Pacific Time.

David Baszucki, Roblox founder and CEO, will be joined by members of the leadership team to present on the company’s vision, strategy and key business and product initiatives. Michael Guthrie, Roblox chief financial officer, will present a financial overview. The presentations will be followed by a live Q&A session.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.03 percent and weekly performance of 5.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.62M shares, RBLX reached to a volume of 10203706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $37.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 111.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44.

RBLX stock trade performance evaluation

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.18. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.71, while it was recorded at 29.39 for the last single week of trading, and 36.57 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.52 and a Gross Margin at +16.38. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.54.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -50.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roblox Corporation [RBLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 508.72. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 484.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roblox Corporation [RBLX] managed to generate an average of -$434,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 23.63%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RBLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.