Raymond James lifts Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [NASDAQ: ERIC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.06%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Ericsson ConsumerLab report highlights differentiated 5G connectivity opportunity for CSPs.

Twenty percent of 5G smartphone users willing to pay premium to CSPs for differentiated quality of service over 5G .

5G consumers three times more likely to switch provider because of poor connectivity experiences at major venues such as stadiums, arenas and airports.

Over the last 12 months, ERIC stock dropped by -24.32%. The one-year Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.73. The average equity rating for ERIC stock is currently 2.46, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.61 billion, with 3.07 billion shares outstanding and 3.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.61M shares, ERIC stock reached a trading volume of 10624266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $6.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

ERIC Stock Performance Analysis:

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.62 for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.00, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.29 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for ERIC is now 18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.33. Additionally, ERIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] managed to generate an average of $177,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ERIC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR go to -9.90%.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ERIC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ERIC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.